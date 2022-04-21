Technology

Realme Q5 and Q5 Pro announced: Check features and price

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 21, 2022, 02:25 am 2 min read

Realme Q5 is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme has introduced two new mid-range smartphones in China under its Q5 series. The Q5 and Q5 Pro have been launched just a few days after the arrival of the Q5i. The former bears a price-tag of CNY 1,399 (nearly Rs. 16,700) for its base variant while the Pro model starts at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,600).

Realme has expanded its mid-range portfolio of smartphones with the Q5 and Q5 Pro models. The Q5 packs all the bells and whistles you would expect on a modern mid-range smartphone while the Pro version takes things a notch up.

It justifies its special moniker with 80W fast-charging technology, high refresh AMOLED screen, and the largest-in-segment stainless steel vapor cooling area of 4,129mm².

Design and display The handsets sport a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The Realme Q5 and Q5 Pro feature a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels. They pack a side-mounted and an in-display fingerprint scanner, respectively. The Q5 has a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with 600-nits of peak brightness. The Pro variant offers a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with 1,300-nits of peak brightness. Both the phones have a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Cameras Realme Q5 Pro has a 64MP primary lens

The Realme Q5 and Q5 Pro have a triple rear camera arrangement, where the former comprises a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and 2MP (f/2.4) depth as well as macro cameras. The Pro model offers a 64MP (f/1.79) main lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. Both the devices have a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera for selfies.

Internals The devices boot Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0

The Realme Q5 and Q5 Pro are backed by Snapdragon 695 and Snapdragon 870 chipsets, respectively, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handsets boot Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The vanilla model supports 60W fast-charging while the Pro version gets 80W fast-charging technology.

Pocket-pinch Realme Q5 and Q5 Pro: Pricing and availability

The Realme Q5 starts at CNY 1,399 (nearly Rs. 16,700) for the base model and goes up to CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,500) for the top-tier variant. The Pro model starts at CNY 1,899 (nearly Rs. 22,600) and goes up to CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,400) for the top configuration. Both the devices will go on sale in China from April 27 onward.