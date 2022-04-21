Technology

Samsung to launch Pokemon-themed Galaxy Z Flip3 on April 24

Samsung to launch Pokemon-themed Galaxy Z Flip3 on April 24

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 21, 2022, 12:16 am 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Pokemon Edition will be a collector's item (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung will introduce the Galaxy Z Flip3 Pokemon Edition on April 24. The handset will be launched exclusively in South Korea, and will be available in limited quantities. The box set will include several accessories like a Pokemon pouch and custom pack of cards, a Pokeball-shaped selfie grip, a Pikachu clear cover set and a keychain.

Context Why does this story matter?

Samsung has previously sold Galaxy smartphones based on Marvel and DC characters.

Now, it is bringing a Pokemon-themed Galaxy Z Flip3 to attract Pokemon fans in South Korea.

This special edition handset is like a collector's item that should rake up quite a few sales in the country. It will come preloaded with Pokemon themes, wallpapers, and ringtones.

Design and display The phone will have a 120Hz AMOLED main screen

The Galaxy Z Flip3 Pokemon Edition will sport a clamshell-like design with a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will also have IPX8 water resistance. The handset will pack a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display on the outside.

Information It will offer 12MP dual rear cameras

The Galaxy Z Flip3 Pokemon Edition will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies, there will be a 10MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals The device will be backed by Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Galaxy Z Flip3 Pokemon Edition will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 3,300mAh battery with 15W charging. For connectivity, the handset will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Pokemon Edition: Pricing and availability

Samsung is yet to announce the price of the Galaxy Z Flip3 Pokemon Edition. However, the company is expected to set its price slightly higher than the standard variant which starts at KRW 13,74,500 (nearly Rs. 85,000) in South Korea.