Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, with 108MP main camera, announced

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 09, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

The Galaxy M53 5G offers a 108MP quad rear camera setup (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has introduced a new smartphone, called the Galaxy M53 5G. The pricing and availability details of the handset are yet to be revealed by the company. It is currently listed on the Samsung Mobile Press website with key highlights like a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 108MP quad rear camera setup, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging.

Why does this story matter?

The Galaxy M53 5G is the third Galaxy M-series smartphone from Samsung to be introduced in 2022. The new offering is the successor to the Galaxy M52 5G that was introduced last year.

The Galaxy M53 5G is likely to debut in the Indian market in the coming weeks and it should compete against mid-rangers from rivals such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Motorola.

Design and display The handset offers a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The Galaxy M53 5G has a punch-hole cut-out on the top center, slim bezels, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has a quad camera setup with an LED flash on the rear. The handset features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a 394ppi pixel density.

Cameras It can record 4K videos via front and rear cameras

The Galaxy M53 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. It also gets a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera. The handset is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps via the front and rear cameras.

Internals It boots Android 12

The Galaxy M53 5G is reportedly powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor and runs on Android 12-based One UI 4.1. The handset has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: Pricing and availability

Samsung is yet to disclose the pricing and availability details of the Galaxy M53 5G. We expect it to go official in India in the coming weeks at a price point of around Rs. 25,000.