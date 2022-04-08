Technology

Moto G22 launched in India: Check price and specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 08, 2022, 04:16 pm 2 min read

Moto G22 offers a 50MP primary sensor (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola has launched the Moto G22 model as its latest budget smartphone in India. The company has set a price of Rs. 10,999 for the handset. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart from April 13 onward. As for the key highlights, the device has a 6.5-inch LCD display, a 50MP primary camera, a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Moto G22 is an affordable smartphone from Motorola that will take on rivals such as Redmi 10, Infinix Note 11S, Realme C25Y, and Samsung Galaxy M12.

The device is the successor to the Moto G20 and was first announced in Europe last month.

It offers modern features, latest software, and a 'segment-leading camera' setup to attract buyers.

Design and display The handset features a 90Hz LCD screen

The Moto G22 features a water-repellent design with a punch-hole cut-out, noticeable bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a plastic back panel. It packs a quad rear camera setup, with an LED flash. The device is offered in Cosmic Black and Mint Green colors. It flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Information Up front, there is a 16MP selfie shooter

The Moto G22 has a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP (f/1.8) main camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro as well as depth sensor. It also has a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

Internals The device is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset

The Moto G22 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. It runs on My UX based on Android 12 OS. The device comes in a single 4GB/64GB configuration, with up to 1TB of storage expansion. It draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with 20W charging support. Connectivity options on the device include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G22: Pricing and availability

The Moto G22 has a price-tag of Rs. 10,999 for its sole 4GB/64GB variant. It will go on sale on April 13 at 12pm via Flipkart.