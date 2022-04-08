Moto G22 launched in India: Check price and specifications
Motorola has launched the Moto G22 model as its latest budget smartphone in India. The company has set a price of Rs. 10,999 for the handset. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart from April 13 onward. As for the key highlights, the device has a 6.5-inch LCD display, a 50MP primary camera, a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.
- The Moto G22 is an affordable smartphone from Motorola that will take on rivals such as Redmi 10, Infinix Note 11S, Realme C25Y, and Samsung Galaxy M12.
- The device is the successor to the Moto G20 and was first announced in Europe last month.
- It offers modern features, latest software, and a 'segment-leading camera' setup to attract buyers.
The Moto G22 features a water-repellent design with a punch-hole cut-out, noticeable bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a plastic back panel. It packs a quad rear camera setup, with an LED flash. The device is offered in Cosmic Black and Mint Green colors. It flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.
The Moto G22 has a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP (f/1.8) main camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro as well as depth sensor. It also has a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.
The Moto G22 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. It runs on My UX based on Android 12 OS. The device comes in a single 4GB/64GB configuration, with up to 1TB of storage expansion. It draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with 20W charging support. Connectivity options on the device include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.
The Moto G22 has a price-tag of Rs. 10,999 for its sole 4GB/64GB variant. It will go on sale on April 13 at 12pm via Flipkart.