Vivo Y21G launched in India at Rs. 14,000: Check features
Vivo has introduced a new budget-centric smartphone, the Y21G, in India. The handset bears a price-tag of Rs. 13,990. It will be available via several offline and online stores in Midnight Blue and Diamond Glow colors. As for the key highlights, the device features a 6.51-inch LCD screen, a 13MP primary camera, a Helio G70 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.
- Vivo is aggressively expanding its portfolio of budget smartphones in India to up the ante against rivals like Xiaomi and Samsung in the sub-Rs. 15,000 price segment.
- The newly-introduced Vivo Y21G aims to attract buyers with a sleek look, a decent processor, a long-lasting battery, RAM expansion as well as support for the latest Android 12 software.
The Vivo Y21G sports a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a dual camera setup, paired with an LED flash. The handset features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 270ppi pixel density. It comes in Midnight Blue and Diamond Glow colors.
The Vivo Y21G sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) camera for selfies.
The Vivo Y21G packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor. It runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 and comes in a single 4GB/64GB variant. The phone draws power from a 5,000mAh battery which supports 18W charging. Connectivity options on the device include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Vivo Y21G has a price-tag of Rs. 13,990 for its 4GB/64GB sole variant. The handset will be available for purchase via all leading offline and online stores in India.