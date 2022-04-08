Technology

Vivo Y21G launched in India at Rs. 14,000: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 08, 2022, 11:12 am 2 min read

The Vivo Y21G runs on Android 12 (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo has introduced a new budget-centric smartphone, the Y21G, in India. The handset bears a price-tag of Rs. 13,990. It will be available via several offline and online stores in Midnight Blue and Diamond Glow colors. As for the key highlights, the device features a 6.51-inch LCD screen, a 13MP primary camera, a Helio G70 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vivo is aggressively expanding its portfolio of budget smartphones in India to up the ante against rivals like Xiaomi and Samsung in the sub-Rs. 15,000 price segment.

The newly-introduced Vivo Y21G aims to attract buyers with a sleek look, a decent processor, a long-lasting battery, RAM expansion as well as support for the latest Android 12 software.

Design and display The handset offers a 6.51-inch LCD screen

The Vivo Y21G sports a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a dual camera setup, paired with an LED flash. The handset features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 270ppi pixel density. It comes in Midnight Blue and Diamond Glow colors.

Information It has a 13MP main camera

The Vivo Y21G sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) camera for selfies.

Internals The device runs on Android 12 OS

The Vivo Y21G packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor. It runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 and comes in a single 4GB/64GB variant. The phone draws power from a 5,000mAh battery which supports 18W charging. Connectivity options on the device include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo Y21G: Pricing and availability

Vivo Y21G has a price-tag of Rs. 13,990 for its 4GB/64GB sole variant. The handset will be available for purchase via all leading offline and online stores in India.