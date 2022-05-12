Technology

Everything to know about Android 13: New features and changes

Written by Athik Saleh May 12, 2022, 03:34 pm 2 min read

The first day of Google I/O 2022 saw the company announcing several new features and products. Along with them, the company gave us a detailed look at Android 13. With Android 13, Google has decided to build on the changes brought in by Android 12. New features include the availability of Material You preset themes and a dedicated Privacy and Security menu.

Context Why does this story matter?

Google announced Android 13 earlier this year and beta version of the OS has been in circulation since then. The announcements made at the I/O won't come as a surprise to those who followed the beta.

Unlike the chaotic Android 12 update, Google has chosen a careful and holistic approach to improve the experience and implement Material You in more apps and widgets.

User interface Media controls to receive Material You-style overhaul

In Android 13, Google has taken the Material You design to a different level. The color schemes will now be available as a series of optional preset themes. The color schemes will also cover third-party app icons A Material You-style change is also being applied to the media player. It will be able to extract the color of the album art.

Privacy and security 'Photo Picker' restricts apps from accessing every photo and video

Google's tightening stance on security and privacy can be seen in Android 13. A dedicated page for Security and Privacy settings will be added later this year. The updated OS places more restrictions on apps accessing data and features. The new 'Photo Picker' feature lets you restrict the photos and videos that apps can access. Soon, permission will be required even to send notifications.

Other features Uses can set different system languages for different apps

Android 13 will bring end-to-end encryption for group chats in Google Messages supported by RCS. It was previously only available in one-on-one chats. Google is working on fast-pairing support for Android devices which will help them connect with smart home devices quickly. Another interesting feature is the ability to set system language on a per-app basis.