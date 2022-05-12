Technology

Google Pixel 6a launched; upcoming Pixel 7 and Pro previewed

Written by Akash Pandey May 12, 2022, 10:44 am 3 min read

Pixel 6a offers Gorilla Glass 3 protection for the display (Photo credit: Google)

Google's most affordable Pixel 6 series smartphone, the Pixel 6a, is finally here. The newly introduced handset comes with a price-tag of $449 (nearly Rs. 34,800) for its 6GB/128GB sole configuration. The device will be available for pre-order starting July 21 and will be in stores from July 28 onward. It will get three years of OS updates and five years of security updates.

Context Why does this story matter?

Google Pixel 6a arrives as watered-down version of the flagship Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. The handset bears the same price-tag as the previous generation Pixel 5a but packs several upgrades to attract buyers in the sub-$500 segment.

Unlike the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, the Pixel 6a will be launched in global markets, including India.

Design and display The handset has an IP67-rated build

Pixel 6a is offered in three different shades (Photo credit: Google)

The Google Pixel 6a has a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with noticeable bezels, an aluminum frame, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. It features a Pixel 6-like dual-tone design with a full-width camera bar on the rear. The device sports a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and IP67 dust and water resistance.

Information It has an 8MP front-facing camera

The Pixel 6a sports a dual rear camera setup including a 12.2MP (f/1.7) main lens and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper. On the front, the smartphone gets an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals The smartphone is powered by a Google Tensor chipset

The Pixel 6a is backed by a 5nm Google Tensor SoC, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device boots Android 12 out of the box. It draws fuel from a 4,410mAh battery which supports 18W charging. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Google Pixel 6a: Pricing and availability

The Google Pixel 6a is priced at $449 (nearly Rs. 34,800) for its 6GB/128GB single model and comes in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage colors. It will be available for pre-order from July 21 onward and will be in stores starting July 28 across several markets.

Highlights Google has also showcased its next-generation Pixel 7 smartphones

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are coming later this fall (Photo credit: Google)

Google has also revealed the first look and a few specifications of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, which are set to arrive later this year. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will sport an aluminum finish on the entire camera bar with dual and triple lenses, respectively. They will be powered by a second-generation Tensor chipset and will boot Android 13 OS.