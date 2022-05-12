Google Pixel 6a launched; upcoming Pixel 7 and Pro previewed
Google's most affordable Pixel 6 series smartphone, the Pixel 6a, is finally here. The newly introduced handset comes with a price-tag of $449 (nearly Rs. 34,800) for its 6GB/128GB sole configuration. The device will be available for pre-order starting July 21 and will be in stores from July 28 onward. It will get three years of OS updates and five years of security updates.
- Google Pixel 6a arrives as watered-down version of the flagship Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. The handset bears the same price-tag as the previous generation Pixel 5a but packs several upgrades to attract buyers in the sub-$500 segment.
- Unlike the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, the Pixel 6a will be launched in global markets, including India.
The Google Pixel 6a has a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with noticeable bezels, an aluminum frame, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. It features a Pixel 6-like dual-tone design with a full-width camera bar on the rear. The device sports a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and IP67 dust and water resistance.
The Pixel 6a sports a dual rear camera setup including a 12.2MP (f/1.7) main lens and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper. On the front, the smartphone gets an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.
The Pixel 6a is backed by a 5nm Google Tensor SoC, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device boots Android 12 out of the box. It draws fuel from a 4,410mAh battery which supports 18W charging. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The Google Pixel 6a is priced at $449 (nearly Rs. 34,800) for its 6GB/128GB single model and comes in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage colors. It will be available for pre-order from July 21 onward and will be in stores starting July 28 across several markets.
Google has also revealed the first look and a few specifications of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, which are set to arrive later this year. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will sport an aluminum finish on the entire camera bar with dual and triple lenses, respectively. They will be powered by a second-generation Tensor chipset and will boot Android 13 OS.