Google Pixel 6a will get Tensor chipset

Google's lower-cost alternative to its flagship Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will debut as Pixel 6a in the coming months. Leaked renders have already revealed that it will look like the vanilla Pixel 6. Now, 9to5Google has claimed that Pixel 6a will be powered by the same Tensor chipset that is available with the flagship duo and will sport a 12MP dual rear camera.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Pixel 6a will not only sport the latest design language seen on the premium Pixel 6 and 6 Pro but also offer similar performance thanks to the Tensor chipset. However, the cameras will be a downgrade from the Pixel 6. It will feature a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 primary sensor found in every Google smartphone from the Pixel 3 to Pixel 5a.

Design and Display

The handset will bear an AMOLED screen

The Pixel 6a will have a punch-hole cut-out in the top-center with slim bezels, a glass body, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The rear section will have a dual-tone design with a full-width camera bar. The phone is said to sport a 6.2-inch Full HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information

Up front, an 8MP snapper is expected

The Pixel 6a will sport a 12.2MP IMX363 primary sensor and a 12MP IMX386 ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, an 8MP IMX355 front-facing camera will be available.

Internals

It will be offered with up to 8GB of RAM

The Pixel 6a will be backed by Tensor chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 12 OS and is rumored to pack a 4,800mAh battery. The device will support Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port but will be the first A-series Pixel to not provide a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Information

Google Pixel 6a: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Google Pixel 6a will be revealed at the time of the launch early next year. However, we expect it to be priced lower than the Pixel 6 which starts at $599 (around Rs. 44,600) in the US.