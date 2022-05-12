Technology

iQOO Neo 6 to cost around Rs. 30,000 in India

iQOO Neo 6 to cost around Rs. 30,000 in India

Written by Akash Pandey May 12, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

iQOO Neo 6 can shoot 4K videos at 30fps via rear camera setup (Photo credit: iQOO)

iQOO is gearing up to introduce its mid-range smartphone, the Neo 6, in the Indian market. Ahead of the official launch, the pricing details of the device have been revealed by tipster Mukul Sharma. According to Sharma, the handset will cost between Rs. 30,000-35,000, and it will carry different specifications from the Neo 6 that was announced in China last month.

Context Why does this story matter?

iQOO recently unveiled the Neo 6 in its home country as one of the most affordable smartphones to feature a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 80W fast-charging technology.

Now, the company is prepping to introduce the handset in India as its first-ever Neo-branded smartphone in the country.

It will compete against upper mid-range smartphones from Samsung and Xiaomi.

Design and display The handset boasts 6.62-inch AMOLED display

The iQOO Neo 6 sports a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers triple cameras with an LED flash. The device bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness. Dimensions-wise, the phone is 8.5mm thick and weighs 197.2g.

Information It gets a 64MP main camera

The iQOO Neo 6 houses a triple camera setup on the rear that includes a 64MP (f/1.9, OIS) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals The device is backed by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

The iQOO Neo 6 draws power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset boots Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean custom skin on top and packs a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo iQOO Neo 6: Pricing and availability

The iQOO Neo 6 starts at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,200) for its base configuration and goes up to CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs. 37,900) for its top-tier variant. However, in India, the handset will be priced between Rs. 30,000-35,000. (Source: Mukul Sharma)