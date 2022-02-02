Technology

Moto Edge 30 Pro's leaked renders reveal design details

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 02, 2022

The Moto Edge 30 Pro will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor (Photo credit: 91mobiles)

Motorola is set to soon launch its latest flagship, the Edge 30 Pro, globally. In the latest development, design renders of the handset have surfaced online, courtesy of 91mobiles. As expected, it has an identical design to the Edge X30 introduced in China last year. It was earlier tipped that the phone will make its debut globally and in India later this month.

Context Why does this story matter?

The leaked renders of the Moto Edge 30 Pro can put to bed the speculation whether it will be a rebranded version of the Edge X30.

Its design identical to the Edge X30 stops short of confirming the phone is a belated New Year present from Motorola to everyone who wanted to get their hands on the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered phone.

Display The handset will have a 144Hz OLED screen

The Moto Edge 30 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 576Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be offered in Blue and Gray color options.

Information It will sport a 50MP ultra-wide camera

The Moto Edge 30 Pro will sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP 114-degree ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP depth lens. Up front, it will have a 60MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood It will be backed by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

The Moto Edge 30 Pro will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot the latest Android 12 operating system and pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 68W fast-charging technology. It will support Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto Edge 30 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Moto Edge 30 Pro will be announced at the time of its launch. For reference, in China, the handset starts at CNY 3,199 (around Rs. 37,600).