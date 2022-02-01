Technology

Moto Edge 30 Pro to debut in India this month

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 01, 2022, 12:17 pm 2 min read

Moto Edge 30 Pro may have a different moniker in India (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola is gearing up to launch the Edge 30 Pro in the international market. In the latest development, 91mobiles has claimed that the phone will be announced in India as well as the global market later this month. The phone could be introduced in India under a different moniker and it is expected to be a rebranded version of the Edge X30.

The Moto Edge X30 made its debut in China as the first phone to be backed by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Ever since then, people around the world have been waiting to get their hands on the flagship handset.

Its rebranded version for India and the international market, the Edge 30 Pro, is expected to have the same specifications.

Display The device will feature a 144Hz OLED display

The Moto Edge 30 Pro will sport a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will offer a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and HDR10+ support. It could be offered in more color options than just Black and White.

Information It will sport a 50MP triple camera unit

The Moto Edge 30 Pro will flaunt a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it will have a 60MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support

The Moto Edge 30 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. At the heart, it will run Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset will support Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto Edge 30 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Moto Edge 30 Pro will be announced at the time of its launch later this month. For reference, the Edge X30 starts at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 37,500) in China.