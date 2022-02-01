Technology

Huawei Nova Y9a goes official with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset

Written by Soutrik Banerjee Feb 01, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Huawei Y9a will arrive in markets like the Middle East and Asia (Photo credit: Huawei)

Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched a new Y9a model in South Africa. The latest addition to the Y series carries a price-tag of ZAR 6,499 (roughly Rs. 31,300). The handset will also arrive in markets like the Middle East and Asia. As for the key highlights, it offers a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a notch-less display, and a 4,300mAh battery.

While the US government's trade ban on Huawei has severely affected its smartphone business, the Chinese tech giant is looking to expand its footprint in developing countries.

The Y9a is Huawei's latest mid-range handset that looks to attract buyers with its all-screen design, quad rear camera system, and fast-charging capability.

It runs on the outdated Android 10 OS and lacks support for Google's services.

Design and display The handset has a 6.63-inch notch-less LCD display

The Huawei Y9a bears a notch-less display with rounded corners, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The rear side has a quad camera setup. The phone sports a 6.63-inch (1080x2400 pixels) Full-HD+ display with a 92% screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. The color options available include Space Silver, Sakura Pink, and Midnight Black.

Cameras It has a 64MP main camera

The Huawei Y9a features a circular camera module on the back, including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary lens, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide snapper with a 120-degree field-of-view, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calls, it has a 16MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera housed in a pop-up module.

Under the hood The phone packs a 4,300mAh battery

The Huawei Y9a is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs Android 10 OS with EMUI 10.1 interface and houses a 4,300mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port, among other options.

Information Huawei Nova Y9a: Pricing and availability

The Huawei Nova Y9a is priced at ZAR 6,499 (roughly Rs. 31,300) in South Africa. However, there is no official announcement regarding the phone's arrival in India.