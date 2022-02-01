Huawei Nova Y9a goes official with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset
Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched a new Y9a model in South Africa. The latest addition to the Y series carries a price-tag of ZAR 6,499 (roughly Rs. 31,300). The handset will also arrive in markets like the Middle East and Asia. As for the key highlights, it offers a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a notch-less display, and a 4,300mAh battery.
Why does this story matter?
- While the US government's trade ban on Huawei has severely affected its smartphone business, the Chinese tech giant is looking to expand its footprint in developing countries.
- The Y9a is Huawei's latest mid-range handset that looks to attract buyers with its all-screen design, quad rear camera system, and fast-charging capability.
- It runs on the outdated Android 10 OS and lacks support for Google's services.
The handset has a 6.63-inch notch-less LCD display
The Huawei Y9a bears a notch-less display with rounded corners, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The rear side has a quad camera setup. The phone sports a 6.63-inch (1080x2400 pixels) Full-HD+ display with a 92% screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. The color options available include Space Silver, Sakura Pink, and Midnight Black.
It has a 64MP main camera
The Huawei Y9a features a circular camera module on the back, including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary lens, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide snapper with a 120-degree field-of-view, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calls, it has a 16MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera housed in a pop-up module.
The phone packs a 4,300mAh battery
The Huawei Y9a is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs Android 10 OS with EMUI 10.1 interface and houses a 4,300mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port, among other options.
Huawei Nova Y9a: Pricing and availability
The Huawei Nova Y9a is priced at ZAR 6,499 (roughly Rs. 31,300) in South Africa. However, there is no official announcement regarding the phone's arrival in India.