Realme 9 Pro+ may debut at Rs. 21,000 in India
Realme is gearing up to launch its new 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ smartphones in India sometime in February. In the latest development, RMLeaks has leaked the pricing details and storage variants of the top-end 9 Pro+ model. As per the leak, in India, the device will be offered in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configuration and with a starting price-tag of Rs. 20,999.
Why does this story matter?
- The Realme 9 Pro+ will arrive as the first "Pro+" smartphone of the company's number series in India.
- As per the leak, the handset will only be offered in two storage models in the country, whereas Europe will get an additional 8GB/256GB variant.
- It will rival the OnePlus Nord 2 CE, Vivo V23 5G, and the upcoming Vivo T1 5G model.
The phone will have a 90Hz AMOLED display
The Realme 9 Pro+ will feature a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 1,000-nits of peak brightness. It is likely to be offered in three color options.
It will sport a 50MP main camera
The Realme 9 Pro+ will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary snapper, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.
It will boot Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12
The Realme 9 Pro+ will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.
Realme 9 Pro+: Pricing and availability
As per the latest leak, the Realme 9 Pro+ will start at Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB/128GB base model. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch, which may happen in mid-February this year.