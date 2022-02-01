Technology

Realme 9 Pro+ may debut at Rs. 21,000 in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Feb 01, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Realme 9 Pro+ may be available in three storage variants in Europe (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme is gearing up to launch its new 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ smartphones in India sometime in February. In the latest development, RMLeaks has leaked the pricing details and storage variants of the top-end 9 Pro+ model. As per the leak, in India, the device will be offered in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configuration and with a starting price-tag of Rs. 20,999.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Realme 9 Pro+ will arrive as the first "Pro+" smartphone of the company's number series in India.

As per the leak, the handset will only be offered in two storage models in the country, whereas Europe will get an additional 8GB/256GB variant.

It will rival the OnePlus Nord 2 CE, Vivo V23 5G, and the upcoming Vivo T1 5G model.

Design and display The phone will have a 90Hz AMOLED display

The Realme 9 Pro+ will feature a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 1,000-nits of peak brightness. It is likely to be offered in three color options.

Information It will sport a 50MP main camera

The Realme 9 Pro+ will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary snapper, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals It will boot Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12

The Realme 9 Pro+ will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme 9 Pro+: Pricing and availability

As per the latest leak, the Realme 9 Pro+ will start at Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB/128GB base model. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch, which may happen in mid-February this year.