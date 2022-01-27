Technology

Realme 9 Pro series' India debut tipped for February 16

Written by Soutrik Banerjee Mail Jan 27, 2022, 03:21 pm 2 min read

Realme 9 Pro+ is expected to be priced around Rs. 20,000 in India (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme will announce its 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ smartphones in India on February 16, according to MySmartPrice. The publication has also claimed that the mid-range handset will go official in Europe a day before their debut in India i.e. on February 15. The 9 Pro will feature a Snapdragon 695 chipset whereas the 9 Pro+ will get a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor.

Context Why does this story matter?

In India, the 9 Pro will replace the existing 8 Pro model while the 9 Pro+ variant will be a new entry. The handsets will attract customers with a new design, high refresh rate screens, 5G connectivity, triple rear cameras, and good performance.

The 9 Pro series will take on the OnePlus Nord 2 CE which is rumored to go official on February 11.

Design Both the phones will sport AMOLED screens

(Photo credit: @Onleaks and @Smartprix)

The Realme 9 Pro series will have a punch-hole design with a flat screen, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. A triple camera system will be available on the back. The 9 Pro will sport a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate whereas the 9 Pro+ model will offer a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Cameras A 16MP selfie snapper is expected

The Realme 9 Pro is said to sport a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The 9 Pro+ variant will pack a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth or macro sensor. On the front, both the phones are expected to offer a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals Realme 9 Pro+ will feature MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset

Realme 9 Pro will pack a Snapdragon 695 chipset while the 9 Pro+ variant will have a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor. The former will house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging and the latter will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging. The handsets will boot Android 12 and provide up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Information Realme 9 Series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ will be announced at the time of their launch next month. The 9 Pro+ is likely to cost around Rs. 20,000.