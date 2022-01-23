Technology

Google Pixel 6a will likely make its debut in May

Google Pixel 6a will likely make its debut in May

Written by Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 23, 2022, 12:43 pm 2 min read

Google Pixel 6a will flaunt a horizontal camera module (Photo credit: @OnLeaks and 91mobiles)

Google is reportedly readying another Pixel series handset called the 6a. In the latest development, tipster Max Jambor has claimed that the phone will debut in May this year. The Pixel 6a is expected to be powered by the company's in-house Tensor chip and could be announced at the Google I/O conference which usually happens in May.

Context Why does this story matter?

The present leak about the Pixel 6a provides a timeline regarding the phone's debut. The handset will be an affordable offering and it will be pitted against the Apple iPhone SE 3 that is rumored to be announced around April-May.

We expect the Pixel 6a to go official alongside the company's Pixel Watch, which is tipped to be unveiled on May 26.

Display The handset will feature an OLED display

Photo credit: @OnLeaks and @91mobiles

The Google Pixel 6a will sport a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will have a full-width dual camera unit on the rear. The handset will have an OLED display that is speculated to be a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) panel with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 424ppi pixel density, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information It will sport a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 main camera

The Google Pixel 6a will be equipped with a dual rear camera arrangement comprising a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 primary shooter and a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultra-wide sensor. Up front, it will sport an 8MP Sony IMX355 selfie snapper.

Internals It might be fueled by a custom Tensor chip

Photo credit: Google

The Google Pixel 6a is expected to draw power from a Tensor chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. At the heart, it will boot Android 12 and may house a 4,800mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Google Pixel 6a: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Google Pixel 6a will be announced at the time of its launch. However, the phone is expected to be priced around $450 (roughly Rs. 33,500) in the US.