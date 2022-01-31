Technology

Vivo T1 5G to debut in India on February 9

Vivo T1 5G to debut in India on February 9

Written by Surbhi Shah Jan 31, 2022, 05:39 pm 2 min read

Vivo T1 5G's India launch date confirmed (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo is all set to launch its new T-series smartphone, the T1 5G, in India on February 9. The teaser reveals that the upcoming handset will be the 'fastest smartphone in the segment' with a turbo processor, a turbo cooling system, and a turbo screen. Vivo has also stated that the device will arrive as the 'slimmest 5G smartphone under Rs. 20,000.'

Twitter Post Take a look at the official announcement

Turbo Processor, Turbo Camera, Turbo Cooling, and Turbo Screen making it the fastest and the slimmest 5G smartphone under 20K. — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) January 31, 2022

Context Why does this story matter?

Vivo India is planning to bring the new T-series of smartphones in the country and the upcoming T1 5G will be the first model in the affordable line-up.

The company has scheduled its launch date on February 9 - the same day as Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S's launch in India.

The handset was first announced in China in October last year.

Design and display The phone offers a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen

In China, the Vivo T1 comes with a punch-hole cut-out, a narrow bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a rectangular camera module. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Dimensions-wise, it tips the scales at 193g and measures around 8.5mm in thickness.

Information It packs a 64MP main camera

The Vivo T1 is equipped with a triple camera arrangement on the rear, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) shooter for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood It is backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset

The Vivo T1 draws power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo T1 5G: Pricing and availability

According to Vivo India's Twitter post, the T1 5G will be priced under Rs. 20,000 and will be up for grabs via Flipkart. The exact pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch, which will happen on February 9.