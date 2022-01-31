Technology

Redmi Note 11, Note 11S's prices in India tipped

Written by Surbhi Shah Jan 31, 2022

Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S will be costlier than their predecessors in India (Photo credit: Redmi)

Xiaomi is all set to launch its new Note 11 and Note 11S smartphones in India on February 9. In the latest development, tipster Yogesh Brar has leaked the pricing details of the handsets. The Note 11 will start at Rs. 13,999 or Rs. 14,499, whereas the Note 11S will carry a starting price-tag of either Rs. 16,999 or Rs. 17,499.

Xiaomi had announced the Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S smartphones globally last week.

As per Brar, the handsets will be launched in India with a higher price-tag than their predecessors, the Note 10 and Note 10S, which cost Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively.

At around Rs. 17,000, the Note 11S will take on rival offerings from Vivo, Realme, and Samsung.

Design and display The handsets flaunts a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen

The Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel, an IP53-rated build quality, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handsets bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. They are offered in up to three color options.

Cameras Redmi Note 11S boasts a 108MP main camera

The Redmi Note 11 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. The Note 11S also offers a similar camera arrangement but with a 108MP (f/1.9) main sensor. Up front, they have a 13MP (f/2.4) and 16MP (f/2.4) selfie camera, respectively.

Under the hood They offer 33W fast-charging support

The Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S are powered by a Snapdragon 680 and MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, respectively, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. They boot Android 11-based MIUI 13 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The devices offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S: Pricing and availability

As per the leak, in India, the Redmi Note 11 will start at Rs. 13,999 or Rs. 14,499, whereas the Note 11S will start at Rs. 16,999 or Rs. 17,499. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of launch.