TECNO SPARK 8C debuts with 90Hz display, dual rear cameras

Written by Soutrik Banerjee Jan 31, 2022, 04:35 pm 2 min read

TECNO has announced a new budget smartphone, called the SPARK 8C. As for the key highlights, it features a 90Hz LCD display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a dual rear camera module. The company is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the handset but it is expected to reach the Indian market in the coming weeks.

TECNO is aggressively expanding its portfolio of budget-range smartphones. In the recent months, the Chinese company has released as many as five smartphones under its SPARK brand with an aim to take on Realme and Xiaomi in the developing markets.

The SPARK 8 was announced in September, 2021 followed by 8P, 8 Pro, 8T, and now the 8C model.

The TECNO SPARK 8C features a waterdrop notch display with rounded corners and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it sports a physical fingerprint sensor and dual cameras. The handset bears a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in shades of Turquoise Cyan, Magnet Black, Iris Purple, and Diamond Gray.

The TECNO SPARK 8C is fitted with a 13MP (f/1.8) primary camera and a secondary 'AI lens.' For selfies and video calls, it has an 8MP front-facing snapper. The handset supports camera features like bokeh effect, AI scene recognition, and HDR mode.

TECNO has not yet disclosed the chipset offered with SPARK 8C. However, it is rumored to be powered by a UNISOC T606 chip. The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support and boots Android 11 with HiOS skin. It comes with 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. For connectivity, it offers Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, and FM Radio.

At present, the official pricing of the TECNO SPARK 8C is yet to be disclosed. However, going by its specifications and features, it is likely to be priced under Rs. 10,000.