Vivo X60 receives a price-cut of up to Rs. 3,000

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 17, 2021, 04:16 pm

Vivo X60's prices reduced in India

Vivo has reduced the prices of its X60 smartphone in India. Following the price-cut, the handset has become cheaper by up to Rs. 3,000. Notably, the new prices are effective starting today and are now reflecting on the company's official website as well as Amazon. To recall, the X60 had debuted in India in March this year with a starting price-tag of Rs. 37,990.

Design and display

It sports a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

Vivo X60 tips the scales at 176 grams

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Vivo X60 features a glass-plastic built with a centrally-positioned punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is offered in two color options.

Information

There is a 32MP front camera

The triple cameras on the rear of the Vivo X60 include a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto shooter. On the front, it gets a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone is backed by a Snapdragon 870 processor

The Vivo X60 draws power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and is equipped with a 4,300mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo X60: Revised pricing

With the latest revision in prices, the Vivo X60 now costs Rs. 34,990 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 39,990 for the 12GB/256GB variant. It is currently available via Amazon, Vivo online store, and leading offline retailers.