Steve Smith goes past 15,000 runs in First-Class cricket: Stats

Steve Smith , the talismanic Australian batter, has added another feather to his cap by completing 15,000 runs in First-Class cricket. The milestone was achieved on Day 3 of the second Test match against West Indies in Grenada. Smith entered the match needing 25 runs to reach the landmark. After scoring three runs in the 1st innings, Smith attained the record in Australia's 2nd outing.

Numbers 52 tons in FC cricket Playing his 181st FC match, Smith has raced past 15,000 runs at an impressive average of over 54, as per ESPNcricinfo. His FC tally includes a staggering 52 centuries and 63 half-centuries, with his highest score being 239. Smith made his FC debut for New South Wales in the Pura Cup back in 2008 and played his first Test match in 2010.

Career Over 10,000 runs in Tests Earlier this year, Smith became the fourth Australian to complete 10,000 runs in Tests. Playing his 118th match (210 innings), Smith is now closing in on 10,400 Test runs. His current average of 56-plus is only second to Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (57.40) among the 15 batters with 10,000-plus Test runs. In addition to 36 tons, Smith has 42 fifties (200s: 4).