Travis Head slams his 19th fifty in Test cricket: Stats
What's the story
Australian batter Travis Head hit a half-century on Day 1 of the 1st Test against West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Head walked out when Australia were 22/3 in the 16th over. Alongside Usman Khawaja, Head added 89 runs for the 4th wicket. After Khawaja departed, Australia lost regular wickets, including Head. Australia were 142/7 when Head was sent back by Justin Greaves.
Knock
A brilliant effort and a vital stand
It was a fantastic partnership that helped the Aussies recover from a position of bother. They were down and out at one stage as Khawaja and Head got along and steadied the ship. Head got the odd boundaries when required as he worked hard. He was dismissed for 59 runs from 78 balls in the 50th over. A cut shot resulted a caught behind.
Stats
Head averages 81.66 versus WI
Head's knock had 9 fours (SR: 75.64). Head's knock sees him race to 3,796 runs from 58 matches (96 innings) at 42.20. In addition to 9 tons, he owns 19 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 5 matches versus West Indies (7 innings), Head owns 490 runs at 81.66. This was his 2nd fifty versus WI (100s: 2).
Do you know?
7th fifty away for Head in Tests
Head slammed his 7th fifty in away Tests (home of opposition). He has 1,105 runs from 22 matches (39 innings) at 30.69. He hit his 7th fifty in away Test matches.