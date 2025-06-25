Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim surpasses these veterans: Key stats

Mushfiqur Rahim , the veteran Bangladesh cricketer, has added another feather to his cap. The senior Bangladesh batter now has the third-most runs against Sri Lanka in Test cricket, as per ESPNcricinfo. He attained the feat on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Rahim also surpassed several veteran cricketers in terms of international runs against the Lankans. That said, he departed for 35 in the first innings.

Test cricket Third-most Test runs against SL As mentioned, Rahim is now the third-highest run-scorer against SL in Test cricket. The Bangladesh batter surpassed Pakistan legend Inzamam-ul-Haq in this regard. The latter scored 1,559 Test runs with five centuries and seven fifties against Sri Lanka in his illustrious career. Meanwhile, Rahim now owns 1,593 runs at 56.89 against the side (4 tons and 7 fifties). He is now third on the list behind Younis Khan (2,286) and Sachin Tendulkar (1,995).

International cricket Another feat for Rahim On Day 1, Rahim also overtook Indian legend MS Dhoni in terms of runs against Sri Lanka across formats. He now sits seventh on the list with 3,100 runs, behind legends like Tendulkar (5,108), Virat Kohli (4,076), Inzamam-ul-Haq (3,824), Younis Khan (3,615), Rahul Dravid (3,170) and Saeed Anwar (3,117). Notably, Dhoni racked up 3,087 international runs against the Lankans.

Information Breakdown of Rahim's numbers against SL While Rahim has amassed 1,593 Test runs against Sri Lanka, he owns 1,207 runs from 39 matches at 35.50 against them in ODI cricket. He also has two ODI tons. Besides, Rahim has a strike rate of 147.78 against SL in T20I cricket.