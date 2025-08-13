'Ek Chatur Naar' first-look: Divya traps Neil in her game
What's the story
The first look of the upcoming comedy-thriller Ek Chatur Naar, starring Divya Khossla and Neil Nitin Mukesh, has been unveiled. The film promises a thrilling ride with unexpected twists and turns. Directed by Umesh Shukla, the movie is set to hit theaters on September 12. It is a Merry Go Round Studios Production presented by T-Series.
Character reveal
Khossla and Mukesh in never-seen-before avatars
The first look motion posters of Ek Chatur Naar showcase Khossla and Mukesh in never-seen-before avatars. Khossla exudes sharp wit, charm, and an unpredictable edge while Mukesh surprises fans with a unique look. Dropping the motion posters, the official handle of T-Series said, "Chaturai ki pehli jhalak... aage aage dekho hota hai kya (First glimpse of the co... wait and watch) #EkChaturNaar Hosiyari Suru in cinemas from 12th September."
Twitter Post
Catch the first look here
Chaturai ki pehli jhalak… aage aage dekho hota hai kya 😈#EkChaturNaar— T-Series (@TSeries) August 13, 2025
Hosiyari Suru in cinemas from 12th September#DivyaKhossla @neilnmukesh @chhaya_kadam #SushantSingh @Duggalluk @iyashpalsharma @umeshkshukla @aashishw17 #ZeeshanAhmad #ZakirHussain @heli_daruwala… pic.twitter.com/7Ti8QiFp2g
Career highlights
Khossla and Mukesh's upcoming projects
Khossla was last seen in Savi, where her intense performance won hearts. She is currently shooting for Hero Heeroine with Paresh Rawal. Sharing her experience, she stated, "It feels like a fresh chapter in my career... Working with someone as experienced as Pareshji is truly an honor and a dream come true." Meanwhile, Mukesh has been part of several web series recently, including Hisaab Barabar and Hai Junoon.