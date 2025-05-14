What's the story

Virat Kohli's recent Test retirement leaves him short of an incredible milestone.

He missed out on joining an elite list of batters with 10,000-plus runs in both Tests and ODIs.

While he boasts over 14,000 runs in ODIs, he finished his Test career with 9,230 runs.

Hence, he was just 770 runs short of the milestone.

This leaves fans wondering who was the last batter to accomplish this landmark in both Tests and ODIs.