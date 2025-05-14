Sangakkara: The last to complete 10,000 runs in ODIs, Tests
What's the story
Virat Kohli's recent Test retirement leaves him short of an incredible milestone.
He missed out on joining an elite list of batters with 10,000-plus runs in both Tests and ODIs.
While he boasts over 14,000 runs in ODIs, he finished his Test career with 9,230 runs.
Hence, he was just 770 runs short of the milestone.
This leaves fans wondering who was the last batter to accomplish this landmark in both Tests and ODIs.
Career highlights
Sangakkara's illustrious career and run-scoring prowess
The answer is former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara. He had achieved the milestone in 2012.
Sangakkara had a prolific career for Sri Lanka in all three formats from 2000-2015.
He retired with a staggering 12,400 runs in Tests and 14,234 runs in ODIs.
His overall tally of 28,016 international runs is only second to Sachin Tendulkar's 34,357 to date.
The left-handed batter scored 63 tons at the highest level (38 in Tests, 25 in ODIs).
Fast milestones
Sangakkara's record-breaking journey to 10,000 runs
Sangakkara crossed the 10,000-run mark in Tests in December 2012, equaling the pace of legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara by doing so in just 195 innings.
He had scored his 10,000th run in ODIs earlier that year, in February.
These feats established him among cricketing greats who have been able to score heavily across formats.
Notably, Sangakkara scripted history by scoring four back-to-back hundreds in the 2015 World Cup, his final ODI assignment.
Cricket legacy
Presenting Sangakkara's unique records
Sangakkara's Test average of 57.40 is the highest among batters with at least 9,000 runs in the format.
His tally of 2,868 international runs in 2013 is the most for a batter in a calendar year. He owns the second-most double-tons in Test cricket, 11.
The southpaw narrowly missed out on Don Bradman's (12) record.
He added 624 runs with Mahela Jayawardene in the 2006 Colombo Test versus South Africa, the highest partnership in international cricket to date.
Information
Who are the other batters on this list?
Sangakkara had become just the seventh batter to complete 10,000 runs in both formats. He joined the likes of India's Sachin Tendulkar, Australia's Ricky Ponting, compatriot Mahela Jayawardene, South Africa's Jacques Kallis, India's Rahul Dravid, and West Indies's Brian Lara.