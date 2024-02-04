Angelo Mathews ended up with a valiant 141-run knock (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Angelo Mathews scripts several records in one-off Test versus Afghanistan

By Rajdeep Saha 05:02 pm Feb 04, 202405:02 pm

What's the story Angelo Mathews ended up with a valiant 141-run knock in the one-off Test versus Afghanistan at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. Mathews played a heroic knock on Day 2 and was dismissed hit wicket in the fag end of the day as the umpires called stumps. Sri Lanka, who managed 410/6 on Day 2, finished on 435/10. We decode the records smashed by Mathews.

Next Article

Knock

A valiant ton from the blade of Mathews

Mathews came to the crease on Day 2 when SL were 115/2. After Dimuth Karunaratne's dismissal (148/3), Mathews played a gem of a knock and stitched a brilliant 232-run stand alongside fellow centurion Dinesh Chandimal. Mathews and Chandimal played with a lot of composure. They kept the scoreboard ticking and batted long. Mathews was unfortunately hit out when he tried to dispatch Qais Ahmad.

Runs

Mathews surpasses 7,500 runs in Tests

Mathews scored 141 from 259 deliveries, slamming 14 fours and three sixes. He has now raced to 7,502 runs from 189 innings at an average of 46.02. He is now the third Sri Lankan player to hammer 7,500-plus runs after Kumar Sangakkara (12.400) and Mahela Jayawardene (11,814). Mathews now owns centuries against nine different Test teams.

Records

4,000 runs on home soil and 5,500 runs in Asia

As per ESPNcricinfo, Mathews went on to amass two massive records. He surpassed 4,000 runs on home soil. In 62 matches, he owns 4,024 runs at 45.21. He has slammed 7 tons and 24 fifties. Mathews also surpassed 50 sixes at home (51). Meanwhile, the veteran surpassed 5,500 runs in Asia. He owns 5,591 runs 46.98. He has 11 tons and 31 fifties.

Information

Mathews surpassed 11,500 FC runs as well

Playing his 160th FC encounter, Mathews has accomplished 11,500 runs at an average over 49. The all-rounder has hammered 31 centuries and 56 fifties in red-ball cricket with 270 being his career-best score. He has raced to 11,619 runs.

Do you know?

Joint-fourth number of tons for the Lankans

Mathews with his 16th ton is now the joint-fourth in terms of hundreds for Sri Lanka. He equaled TM Dilshan, Karunaratne, and Marvan Atapattu. Sangakkara leads the show for Lanka with 38 tons. Jayawardene (34) and Aravinda de Silva (20) are next.