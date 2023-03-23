Sports

NZ vs SL, ODIs 2023: Presenting the statistical preview

Sri Lanka will have redemption in mind as they gear up to meet hosts New Zealand in a three-match ODI series, starting March 25. The home side clinched the recently-concluded Test series 2-0 and would look to replicate their performance. Meanwhile, this series will serve as a dress rehearsal for the ICC ODI World Cup later this year. Here's the statistical preview.

A look at the head-to-head record

New Zealand are ahead of Sri Lanka in terms of head-to-head record in ODIs. The Kiwis own 49 wins and 41 defeats against the Lankans in the format (Tie: 1, NR: 8). At home, the Black Caps have 28 victories in 43 ODIs versus SL. While 12 games landed in Sri Lanka's favor, three matches were abandoned.

SL aiming to end dry run

Notably, Sri Lanka's only ODI series win in New Zealand was recorded way back in 2001. Since then, the two sides have met in six bilateral ODI series in NZ. While the Kiwis emerged winners five times, the 2006-07 series was drawn 2-2. In their previous ODI assignment on New Zealand soil, the Lankans suffered a 0-3 whitewash in 2019.

A look at New Zealand's key performers

Henry Nicholls has accumulated 220 runs in eight ODIs versus Sri Lanka at 55 (SR: 112.24). Stand-in skipper Tom Latham accumulated 558 runs in 15 ODIs last year at 55.80 (SR: 101.27). Pacer Lockie Ferguson has fared well against the Lankans, claiming nine wickets in three ODIs. Matt Henry claimed 18 wickets in just 10 ODIs last year at 23.16.

A look at Sri Lanka's key performers

Opener Pathum Nissanka mustered 491 runs in 11 ODIs in 2022 at 49.1. All-rounder Angelo Mathews owns 466 runs and 12 wickets in 25 ODIs versus Sri Lanka. SL skipper Dasun Shanaka smoked two centuries in his last 13 outings in ODI cricket. All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne has scalped 14 wickets besides scoring 208 runs in his last 11 outings in ODIs.

Here are the approaching milestones

Henry is five scalps away from completing 200 international wickets. Latham requires 61 runs to become the ninth NZ batter to complete 9,000 international runs. Mathews needs 165 runs to become the ninth Lankan batter to amass 6,000 ODI runs. Charith Asalanka needs at least 209 runs in the series to become the fastest SL batter to complete 1,000 ODI runs.