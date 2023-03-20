Sports

WPL 2023, GG vs UPW: Gardner slams her second fifty

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 20, 2023, 05:41 pm 2 min read

Gardner smashed her second WPL 2023 fifty (Source: Twitter@GujaratGiants)

Gujarat Giants all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner delivered with the bat as she slammed her 2nd fifty in the Women's Premier League (WPL) against UP Warriorz on Monday. The Australian came to bat right after the powerplay overs with GG reeling 50/3. She slammed a 39-ball 60 that had 6 fours and 3 sixes. Her knock helped GG reach a competitive total (178/6). Here's more.

A blazing fifty from Gardner

When Gardner came to the crease, GG were in trouble at 50/3. She stitched a 93-run stand with Dayalan Hemlatha (57)taking GG beyond the 140-run mark. Gardner continued the onslaught even when Hemlatha was dismissed and helped GG to post 178/6. The 25-year-old was dismissed by the young Parshavi Chopra. She was outfoxed and Alyssa Healy did not miss the stumping.

Sixth-most runs in WPL 2023

Gardner's blazing 60 propelled her into the top six among the top runscorers in WPL 2023. She has now mustered 204 runs in eight matches striking at 141.66. Apart from runs, Gardner has also picked nine wickets in this tournament to date. Her first fifty came against the Delhi Capitals, where she also picked up two wickets and was adjudged Player of the Match.

How did the innings pan out?

Sneh Rana won the toss and opted to bat at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. They got off to a stellar start with openers Sophia Dunkley (23) and Laura Wolvaardt (17) adding 40 runs inside four overs. Though GG suffered a small collapse, Hemalatha (57) and Gardener (60) scored briskly and helped them reach 178/6. Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Parshavi Chopra scalped two wickets apiece.