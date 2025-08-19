IMDb list: Lokesh, Rajinikanth surpass 'Saiyaara' stars post 'Coolie'
What's the story
The release of Coolie has sent shockwaves through the IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list, with director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth now occupying the top two spots. The previous leaders, director Mohit Suri and breakout stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda from Saiyaara, have been pushed down the rankings. This is a significant shift considering that Saiyaara dominated the charts after its release on July 18.
Rankings
Aamir Khan enters the list at the 7th position
The IMDb list for this week features Kanagaraj at the top, followed by Rajinikanth in second place. Sridevi, whose birth anniversary was on August 13, is third. Panday and Padda are now in fourth and ninth places, respectively. Aamir Khan, who made a cameo in Coolie as Dahaa, is seventh. War 2 clashed with Coolie and its leads Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani are eighth, 11th, and 15th respectively.
Film details
Meanwhile, here's everything about 'Coolie'
Coolie is a standalone movie from Kanagaraj. The director made it clear that it is not a part of his cinematic universe that includes Kaithi, Vikram and Leo. The film revolves around an ex-union leader Deva (Rajinikanth) who investigates the mysterious death of his friend Rajasekhar (Sathyaraj). In this quest, he confronts gangster Simon (Nagarjuna) and his henchman Dayal (Soubin Shahir). Meanwhile, the IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list is refreshed weekly, reflecting page visits on the IMDb app.