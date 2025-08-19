IMDb list: Lokesh, Rajinikanth surpass 'Saiyaara' stars post 'Coolie'

Rankings

Aamir Khan enters the list at the 7th position

The IMDb list for this week features Kanagaraj at the top, followed by Rajinikanth in second place. Sridevi, whose birth anniversary was on August 13, is third. Panday and Padda are now in fourth and ninth places, respectively. Aamir Khan, who made a cameo in Coolie as Dahaa, is seventh. War 2 clashed with Coolie and its leads Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani are eighth, 11th, and 15th respectively.