'Breaking Bad' and the price of compromised integrity

We all love Breaking Bad. The show is an excellent commentary on chemistry, crime, and what happens when the two collide. However, Breaking Bad also presents an amazing insight into scientific ethics. We get to see how ethical lines can get blurred when personal interests get involved. By looking at these themes, we can only learn how important it is to keep our integrity intact!

#1 The temptation of personal gain In Breaking Bad, Walter White's journey shows how personal gain can eclipse ethics. As he goes from a high school chemistry teacher to a methamphetamine manufacturer, his choices are dictated by the desperation for money and his ego. This underscores how scientists are at risk of being tempted by money or recognition and compromising their ethics.

#2 The consequences of ethical breaches More importantly, the series effectively portrays the consequences of breaching scientific ethics. Walter's unethical actions, although in the name of family, lead to devastating outcomes for himself and those around him. This serves as a reminder that violating ethical guidelines can have far-reaching effects, not only on individuals but also on society at large.

#3 The role of rationalization in ethical decisions Walter often rationalizes his unethical behavior by convincing himself that his actions are justified for the greater good. This aspect of Breaking Bad underscores how rationalization can cloud judgment and lead to poor ethical decisions in science. It emphasizes the need for scientists to remain vigilant against self-deception.