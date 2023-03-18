Sports

WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians manage 127/10 versus UP Warriorz

Mar 18, 2023

Mumbai Indians scored 127/10 after being put to bat by UP Warriorz (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Match number 15 of the Women's Premier League 2022-23 season on Saturday saw table-toppers Mumbai Indians score 127/10 after being put to bat by UP Warriorz. MI were off to a decent start before losing their way. Hayley Matthews scored 35 runs and Harmanpreet Kaur managed 25. For the Warriorz, Sophie Ecclestone (3/15) ran the show with the ball.

How did MI's innings pan out?

MI lost Yastika Bhatia with the score reading 30/1. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Matthews perished next (57/3). Matthews scored the bulk of the runs, slamming a four and 3 sixes. MI then suffered a dual blow, losing Amelia Kerr and Harmanpreet. Issy Wong played a solid hand for MI. Besides Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani, and Deepti Sharma were solid for UP.

Matthews and Harmanpreet show some craft

Matthews was the top scorer for MI. Her 35-run knock from 30 balls saw her get past the 200-run mark in WPL 2023. She now has 203 runs from six innings at 40.60. She has also raced to eight sixes in the tourney. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet hit 25 from 22 balls, slamming three fours. She has raced to 205 runs at 68.33.

Warriorz shine with the ball

Rajeshwari Gayakwad was excellent for UP, claiming 2/16 from her four overs. She picked the wickets of Amelia Kerr and Humaira Kazi, racing to five scalps in the tourney. Sarvani (1/10) claimed opener Yastika. She claimed her maiden WPL scalp. Ecclestone is now the joint-highest wicket-taker in WPL 2023 (12), equaling Saika Ishaque. Deepti managed two scalps and now has 9 in the tourney.

Issy Wong helps MI get past 125

Issy Wong was superb for MI, helping them get past the 130-run mark. She came to the crease when MI were 77/4 after 13 overs. MI kept losing wickets but Wong held her fort, scoring a 19-ball 32. She smashed four fours and a six.