MI thrash DC in Women's Premier League 2023: Key stats

Mar 09, 2023

Mumbai Indians maintained their 100% win record (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Mumbai Indians maintained their 100% win record in the Women's Premier League 2023, handing Delhi Capitals a heavy defeat in match number 7 at the DY Patil Stadium. Batting first, DCW managed a paltry 105/10 in 18 overs. Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong, and Hayley Matthews claimed three-fers. In response, MI openers set the platform for a massive victory. MI managed 109/2 in 15 overs.

Lanning extends her runs tally to 185

Meg Lanning scored a fighting knock for DCW, hammering a 41-ball 43. She slammed three fours. In three WPL 2023 matches, the Aussie international has amassed 185 runs at an average of 61.66. She leads the scoring tally in the tourney. Before this game, Lanning smashed consecutive fifties. Jemimah Rodrigues hit 25 runs. She now has 81 runs at 81.00.

Nine wickets for 42 runs between Ishaque, Wong, and Matthews

Ishaque got the key wicket of Shafali Verma early on before coming back and dismissing Jemimah Rodrigues and Lanning. She managed figures worth 3/13 from three overs. England's Wong was the standout performer with figures worth 3/10 from her four overs. Meanwhile, Matthews also chipped in with a three-fer (3/19). They gave away 42 runs, claiming nine scalps between them.

Ishaque holds the Purple Cap

Playing her third match, MI's Ishaque is the Purple Cap holder with nine wickets under her belt. She has an average of 5.55 and an economy rate of 4.91. Ishaque has a four-fer (4/11) as well.

Key numbers for Wong and Matthews

Matthews has raced to six wickets in the tournament at an average of 9.16. Her 3/19 is now her best figures in the tourney. Matthews has an economy rate of 6.11. Wong claimed her maiden three-fer. She now has four wickets at 8.75. Notably, her ER rate reads a noteworthy 3.88 (best in WPL 2023).

DC Women post their lowest total in WPL 2023

DCW (105/10) posted their lowest total in WPL 2023, having played three games. Before this game, DCW managed the two best scores in the tourney - 223/2 versus RCB Women and 211/4 versus UP Warriorz.

Bhatia and Matthews impress with the bat for MI

Yastika Bhatia slammed 41 for MI at the top. She smashed eight fours in a 32-ball knock. Bhatia brought up her highest score in the tourney. She now has 65 runs from three games. After impressing with the ball, Matthews shined with the bat as well. She scored 32 from 31 balls, slamming six fours. Matthews now has 156 runs at 78.00.