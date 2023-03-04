Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur slams first-ever fifty of Women's Premier League

Harmanpreet Kaur slams first-ever fifty of Women's Premier League

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 04, 2023, 09:52 pm 2 min read

Harmanpreet slammed 65 off 30 balls (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Mumbai Indians compiled a mammoth 207/5 against Gujarat Giants in the first game of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) edition at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Harmanpreet Kaur led MI from the front with a scintillating 65-run blitz. She slammed the first-ever fifty of India's flagship franchise T20 tournament for women. The MI skipper was supported by Amelia Kerr in the middle.

Harmanpreet struck at over 200

Harmanpreet truly played a captain's knock. She scored the first-ever half-century of the Women's Premier League. The MI captain raced to her fifty in the 16th over off just 22 balls. Harmanpreet kept the scoreboard ticking by smashing resounding boundaries. The right-handed batter finished with a strike rate of 216.67, having slammed 65 off 30 balls (14 fours).

MI had picked Harmanpreet for Rs. 1.8 crore

MI were quick to grab the services of Harmanpreet at the WPL player auction. The franchise had to slash a staggering Rs. 1.8 crore to pick the Indian women's team skipper at the auction.

T20I stats of Harmanpreet

With 3,058 runs in 151 games at 28.05, Harmanpreet is India's highest run-getter in Women's T20Is. The tally includes 10 fifties and a ton as well. Meanwhile, the all-rounder, who bowls right-arm off-spin, also owns 32 wickets in the format. The most capped player in the format, Harmanpreet boasts a sensational economy rate of 6.27 with the ball.