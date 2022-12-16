Sports

INDW vs AUSW, 4th T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 16, 2022, 01:21 pm 3 min read

Australia lead the series 2-1 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India Women﻿ are gearing up to host Australia in the fourth T20I of the five-match series. As the Aussies boast a 2-1 lead in the series, a victory in the upcoming game would seal the deal for them. The hosts, hence, would stand in a do-or-die affair. ﻿Australia are coming off a 21-run win in the third T20I. Here's the preview of the duel.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium Mumbai will host the contest on Saturday. The preceding game was played at the same venue and it was a high-scoring affair. Pacers also got substantial assistance. The Aussies posted 172/8 while batting first and later restricted India to 151/7. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:00 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Here is the head-to-head record

Australia firmly dominate India in terms of head-to-head record in Women's T20Is. In 28 meetings, the Aussies have emerged winners as many as 20 times. Only six games went in India's favor. India's WT20I record against the Aussies is even more horrendous at home. The Women in Blue have lost to the Aussies eight times in 10 home T20Is. They emerged winners only once.

Can India script a comeback?

India Women have some quality cricket in recent times and they must back themselves to stage a comeback. They managed a tie in the second T20I while chasing a mammoth 188-run total. India even won that contest in the super over. Meanwhile, the Aussies have been at their best as adapting to Indian conditions didn't turn out to be a massive challenge for them.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides:

India Women (Probable XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (Wicket-keeper), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur Singh Australia Women (Probable XI): Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

Who are the key performers?

Veteran Aussie all-rounder Ellyse Perry stood tall in the previous game, scoring a brilliant 47-ball 75. With 201 runs, Beth Mooney is the leading run-scorer of the ongoing series. Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have been among the runs, scoring 108 and 107 respectively. Heather Graham took a three-fer in the previous contest and would be raring to replicate her heroics.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Alyssa Healy, Richa Ghosh, Beth Mooney (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Tahlia McGrath, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Heather Graham, Megan Schutt, Alana King, Renuka Singh Fantasy XI (Option 2): Alyssa Healy (C), Beth Mooney, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Tahlia McGrath, Shafali Verma (VC), Deepti Sharma, Heather Graham, Megan Schutt, Kim Garth, Radha Yadav