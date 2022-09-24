Sports

India Women beat England Women in 3rd ODI: Key stats

India Women beat England Women in 3rd ODI: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 24, 2022, 10:31 pm 2 min read

Jhulan Goswami signed off, having claimed 255 scalps (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

India Women hammered England Women in the 3rd ODI to win the three-match series 3-0. INDW were bowled out for 169. Only, Smriti Mandhana (50) and Deepti Sharma (68*) played well. Kate Cross, Freya Kemp, and Sophie Ecclestone were the chief contributors. In response, England Women also struggled with the bat as they fell short in the end (153/10). Here's more.

ENGW vs INDW How did the match pan out?

India Women lost four quick wickets and were reduced to 29/4. Mandhana and Deepti then added 58 runs for the fifth wicket. Deepti stayed unbeaten as England kept things under check. Kate Cross (4/26) was majestic for ENGW. In response, India picked up wickets regularly as the hosts were reeling at 65/7. England offered a fight but India kept their nerves.

Mandhana Mandhana slams a fifty

Mandhana slammed a fine fifty for INDW upfront. She hit five fours in a 79-ball knock. She has now raced to 3,073 runs at 43.28. She has slammed 25 ODI half-centuries. Mandhana now has 827 runs versus England Women at a siperb 51.28. She has smashed 8 fifties versus England Women.

Information Deepti Sharma plays a fine knock

Deepti Sharma showed her value for India Women once again. She played a patient knock of 68* from 109 balls. She hit seven fours during her stay at the crease. Deepti has 1,891 runs at 36.36. She registered her 12th fifty in ODIs.

Do you know? Cross and Ecclestone shine for England Women

Cross was instrumental for England Women, as she finished with 4/26 from 10 overs. She bowled two maiden overs as well. She now has 69 scalps at 25.18. Sophie Ecclestone (2/27) has 82 scalps at 21.96.

Bowling Renuka Singh delivers with the ball

Renuka Singh continued to impress for India Women. She claimed four wickets, giving away 29 runs. Playing her 7th ODI, Renuka now has 18 scalps at 14.28. She has claimed three four-wicket hauls. Deepti now has 90 ODI scalps after claiming one wicket in the third ODI. She became the fifth Indian to claim 90-plus scalps.

Jhulan Jhulan Goswami gets a fitting farewell

Veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami bowed out of the sport, having played her last match tonight. When Goswami came out to bat, players gave her a guard of honor as fans also showed their respect with a standing ovation. Jhulan was solid with the ball, taking 2 wickets (2/30). She has finished her ODI career with 255 scalps (highest).

Twitter Post A legend!

A LEGEND. AN INSPIRATION.



A remarkable 20-year career draws to a close!



Take a bow, @JhulanG10 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/cfnYu4nuFC — ICC (@ICC) September 24, 2022