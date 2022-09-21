Sports

ECB announces fixtures for Ashes 2023: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 21, 2022

Australia Men won the 2021/22 Ashes 4-0 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The 2023 edition of The Ashes (men's and women's) will take place in June-July next year in the UK. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the schedule for the same on Wednesday. Edgbaston, Lord's, Headingley, Old Trafford, and The Oval will host the five men's Tests, respectively. Meanwhile, the Women's Ashes comprises one-off Test, three T20Is, and as many ODIs.

Twitter Post Here are the fixtures

The UK is calling! 🇦🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿@ECB_cricket have just announced venues, dates and times for both the men’s and women’s #Ashes in 2023. pic.twitter.com/3HmdFH23ZK — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) September 21, 2022

Australia beat England in the 2021/22 Ashes Down Under. They won the five-match series 4-0 after claiming a comprehensive victory in the fifth and final Ashes Test at Bellerive Oval, Hobart (Day/Night). The Aussies extended their winning streak in pink-ball Tests to 10. Australia won in Brisbane (1st), Adelaide (2nd), Melbourne (3rd), and Hobart (5th), while the Sydney Test (4th) ended in a draw.

Aus Women Australia Women tasted similar success

Australia Women routed England 3-0 in the ODI series with an eight-wicket win in the third match. They conquered the Women's Ashes without a single defeat across all three formats. The Aussies won the three-match T20I series 1-0 before the one-off Test ended in a draw. It was the first time Australia won the Women's Ashes (multi-format) at home.