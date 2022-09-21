Sports

2022 Laver Cup: Roger Federer unlikely to play singles

Federer will retire post the Laver Cup (Photo credit: Twitter/@rogerfederer)

Roger Federer is unlikely to play singles in the 2022 Laver Cup. Federer announced his retirement recently, stating the Laver Cup will be his final on-court appearance as a player. However, Federer has expressed his desire to play doubles alongside Rafael Nadal. "Maybe I can play doubles with Rafa, that would be an absolute dream," Federer told Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen (SRF). Here's more.

Federer It is time to end my competitive career: Federer

Earlier, Federer said it was time to end his competitive career. "My body's message to me lately has been clear," said Federer. "I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career." "To the game of tennis, I love you and will never leave you," the legend added.

Laver Cup What is the Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup is an international indoor hard court tournament between Team Europe and Team World. Players from all continents, besides Europe represent Team World. Players get participation fees which is based upon the ATP Rankings. The winning team is handed $250,000 in prize money. In 2019, the Laver Cup became an officially sanctioned ATP Tour event.

Duo Laver Cup: Key details about Federer and Nadal

Nadal is participating in his third Laver Cup after having appeared in 2017 and 2019 respectively. Meanwhile, Federer will be taking part in his fourth Laver Cup. He missed the tournament in 2021. This will be the second time they will play together. They had teamed up in 2017 for the doubles match. They beat Americans Jack Sock and Sam Querry in three sets.

Information 2nd appearance for Djokovic; Murray to make his debut

Novak Djokovic will be playing his second Laver Cup, having participated in the tournament in 2018. He played a doubles match alongside Federer but suffered a defeat in three sets. On the other hand, Andy Murray will be making his debut.

Information Laver Cup has been dominated by Team Europe

Team Europe beat Team World 15-9 in 2017. They won the 2018 edition as well (13-8). In 2019, they scripted a 13-11 tally. In 2021, Team Europe sealed the deal once again, winning 15-1. The tourney wasn't held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details Laver Cup: Key details about the two teams

Team Europe - Roger Federer (Switzerland), Rafael Nadal (Spain), Novak Djokovic (Serbia), Andy Murray (Great Britain), Casper Ruud (Norway), Stefanos Tstitsipas (Greece). Captain: Bjorn Borg, vice-captain: Thomas Enqvist. Team World - Frances Tiafoe (USA), Taylor Fritz (USA), Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada), Diego Schwartzman (Argentina), Alex de Minaur (Australia), Jack Sock (USA). Captain: John McEnroe, vice-captain: Patrick McEnroe.