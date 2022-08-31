Sports

2022 US Open: Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka knocked out

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 31, 2022, 11:35 am 2 min read

Emma Raducanu entered as the defending champion (Source: Twitter/@WTA)

France's Alize Cornet knocked defending champion Emma Raducanu out of the 2022 US Open. Raducanu, who in 2021 became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title (Open Era), lost 3-6, 3-6 to Cornet. Meanwhile, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka crashed out of the hard-court Slam after losing to 19th-seeded American Collins. Collins defeated Osaka 7-6(5), 6-3.

2021 Raducanu won the US Open in 2021

In 2021, Raducanu became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title. She beat Leylah Fernandez in straight sets in the US Open final. The former ended Britain's 44-year wait for a women's singles Grand Slam champion. Raducanu became the youngest women's Slam champion since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004. Raducanu didn't drop a single set in the tournament.

Form Raducanu is 15-19 since winning US Open

Since winning the 2021 US Open, Raducanu has a win-loss record of 15-19. She hasn't won another title ever since. Before the 2022 US Open, Raducanu lost in the fourth round at the Western and Southern Open. Raducanu, who entered the top 10 in July this year, will crash out of the top 75 soon, as per WTA.

Run Osaka's poor run

Osaka failed to go past the third round at the US Open for the second consecutive season. Earlier this year, the Japanese star lost in the first round at the French Open and the third round at the Australian Open. Osaka, a two-time US Open champion, was also ousted in the first round of the Western and Southern Open, earlier this month.