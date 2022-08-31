Sports

New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme retires from international cricket

New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme retires from international cricket

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 31, 2022, 09:33 am 2 min read

De Grandhomme made his international debut in 2012 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday. He took the decision, considering his perpetual "injuries". Colin represented New Zealand in 29 Tests, 45 ODIs, and 41 T20Is. He was a part of the NZ side that won the inaugural ICC World Test Championship. Adelaide Strikers recently picked him in the Big Bash League (BBL) overseas players' draft.

Statement Fortunate enough to play for NZ: De Grandhomme

"I accept I'm not getting any younger and that the training is getting harder, particularly with the injuries," de Grandhomme said in a release by New Zealand Cricket (NZC). "I also have a growing family and am trying to understand what my future looks like post-cricket. I've been fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to play for the Black Caps."

Career A look at his international career

De Grandhomme made his international debut in 2012, playing a T20I against Zimbabwe. He earned his maiden international cap a decade after making his First-Class debut. A hard-hitter, who also surprised batters with his seam-up deliveries, de Grandhomme took a total of 91 wickets across formats. He scored 1,432, 742, and 505 runs in Test, ODI, and T20I cricket, respectively.

Do you know? De Grandhomme started his cricketing career in Zimbabwe

De Grandhomme was born in Harare in 1986. He made his First-Class and List A debuts in Zimbabwe. Interestingly, the all-rounder also represented Zimbabwe in the 2003/04 Under-19 World Cup. De Grandhomme left for Auckland in 2006 before playing for the Black Caps.