ENG vs SA: Ben Stokes hammers his 12th Test century

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 26, 2022, 08:38 pm 2 min read

England skipper Ben Stokes has hammered a fine century on Day 2 of the second Test versus South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday. England resumed Day 2 on 111/3 after having earlier bowled out SA for a paltry 151. Stokes came in when England were 138/4 and has since then helped his side gain a massive lead. Here's more.

Stand A defiant partnership alongside Foakes

Stokes has been defiant and has already added a crucial 160-plus stand for the sixth wicket alongside Ben Foakes. The latter has played a patient innings, getting to a fine fifty. This stand has helped England gain a lead of 150-plus as they look to take the match out of South Africa's grasp. Stokes has looked positive as England have surpassed 300.

Tons 12th Test century for Stokes; 4th against SA

Stokes has recorded his 12th Test century. He has also gotten past the 5,400-run mark in Tests. He has an average of over 36. Notably, Stokes has surpassed former England star John Hobbs (5,410) in terms of Test runs. Stokes now has four tons versus South Africa in Tests, including a second one at home.

Day 2 A good day for England

England lost Bairstow early on in the morning. The in-form batter departed for a 49-run effort. Zak Crawley, who showed tremendous grit yesterday, fell thereafter as England were reduced to 147/5. Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi claimed the wickets. Since then, the duo of Stokes and Foakes have dominated the scenes. Stokes took the charge and dominated against the spinners.