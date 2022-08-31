Sports

Serie A 2022-23: AS Roma go atop; win for Inter

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 31, 2022

Jose Mourinho's AS Roma earned a superb 3-0 win over Monza on matchday four of the Serie A 2022-23 season. Paulo Dybala scored a brace and Roger Ibanez added the third as Roma went top of the Serie A standings. Meanwhile, Inter Milan rallied to a 3-1 win over Cremonese as AC Milan played out a 0-0 draw versus Sassuolo. Here's more.

Roma Roma mean business as Dybala shines

Roma look like a force to be reckoned with under Jose Mourinho this season. They got the first through Dybala from a Tammy Abraham assist. Dybala then added the second in the 31st minute to hand Roma a 2-0 lead. Ibanez added the third after a cross from Lorenzo Pellegrini following a corner.

Dybala 100 Serie A goals for Dybala

Dybala opened his account for Roma, playing his 4th match. He has raced to 100 Serie A goals, including 16 for Palermo and 82 for Juventus. As per Opta, with the brace against Monza, Dybala has become the 8th player to reach 100 goals and 50 assists in Serie A since Opta started collecting the assists data (2004/05).

Inter Martinez shines as Inter gain three points

Inter claimed a crucial win with goals from Joaquin Correa, Nicolo Barella, and Lautaro Martinez. David Okereke pulled one back for the visitors. As per Opta, Martínez has been involved in at least one goal (3 goals, 1 assist) in each of his first four games of the season for the first time in the competition. He now has 61 Serie A goals.

Milan Milan and Sassuolo play out a goalless draw

Reigning Serie A champions Milan played out a 0-0 draw against Sassuolo to maintain their unbeaten run this season. Milan now has 14 clean sheets in 2022. As per Opta, this is the highest in the big-5 European leagues in the ongoing calendar year. Sassulo have now kept two successive clean sheets at home in the Serie A since April 2019.

Information Roma are atop; Inter and Milan follow suit

Roma have 10 points from four matches with a goal difference of +5. They have three wins and a draw. Inter follow suit with nine points (W3 L1). Milan are third with 8 points (W2 D2) for the time being.