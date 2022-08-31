Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Southampton stun Chelsea 2-1: Key stats

Premier League 2022-23, Southampton stun Chelsea 2-1: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 31, 2022, 02:09 am 3 min read

Southampton earned a valuable win over Chelsea (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Southampton gained a massive 2-1 win over Chelsea on matchday 5 of the Premier League 2022-23 season. Raheem Sterling gave Chelsea the lead at St Mary's in the 23rd minute before Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong netted to give the Saints a 2-1 lead at half-time. Southampton held on in the second half to claim three crucial points. Here's more.

SOUCHE How did the match pan out?

Chelsea started well and were rewarded on the counter when Mason Mount and Kai Havertz made some nice exchanges before the ball was laid on for Sterling to hammer home. Southampton reacted as Lavia scored from a corner after Havertz's interception wasn't enough. Armstrong scored the second from Perraud's cross. In the second half, Thiago Silva stuck his foot to make a goal-line clearance.

Sterling Sterling races to 112 Premier League goals

After getting a brace against Leicester City, Raheem Sterling scored for the second successive game. Sterling has raced to three Premier League goals for Chelsea in five appearances. Overall, the former Liverpool and Manchester City star has raced to 112 PL goals in 325 matches. Sterling has steered clear of Dion Dublin and Sadio Mane in terms of PL goals (111).

Information Lavia scripts this record for the Saints

As per Opta, Romeo Lavia (18y 236d) is the fourth-youngest player to score a Premier League goal for Southampton after Michael Obafemi (18y 169d), Dexter Blackstock (18y 177d), and Sam Gallagher (18y 181d).

Stats Saints enjoy a rare win over Chelsea

As per Opta, Southampton have now won three of their last 19 games against the Blues in the Premier League (D5 L11). Chelsea have scored in each of their last 18 PL away games against the Saints. Chelsea suffered two successive away PL defeats for the first time since December 2020.

Information Key stats of the match and points tally

Southampton had more shots on target (7) than Chelsea (4). The Blues had more of the possession (62%), They clocked 546 passes. Southampton got five corners to Chelsea's three. Southampton are now seventh with 7 points. Chelsea are placed 8th with 7 points as well.

Results Brighton suffers a defeat; Palace held by Brentford

Brighton suffered a 1-2 defeat against Fulham. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in the 48th minute before a Lewis Dunk own goal put the Cottagers 2-0 ahead. Brighton pulled one back through Alexis Mac Allister via a penalty. In another match, Wilfried Zaha's goal for Crystal Palace was canceled out by Brentford's Yoane Wissa in the 88th minute.

Poll Will Chelsea finish in the top four this season?