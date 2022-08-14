Sports

2022 Durand Cup: All you need to know

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 14, 2022, 06:49 pm 2 min read

The Durand Cup will start from August 16 (Photo credit: Twitter/@thedurandcup)

The 131st edition of the Durand Cup is all set to begin from August 16. Defending champions FC Goa take on Mohammedan Sporting which is a repeat of last season's final. The two teams will meet in Kolkata at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. The 2022 edition will feature 20 teams with all of them divided into four groups of five teams each.

Details All 11 ISL clubs taking part

All 11 Indian Super League (ISL) clubs will be participating in this edition of the Durand Cup. There will be five teams from I-League and four teams from the Armed forces. Reigning ISL champions Hyderabad FC are placed in Group C and begin their campaign against TRAU FC on August 22 at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal.

Groups Here are the four groups

Group A: Jamshedpur FC, Bengaluru FC, Mohammedan FC, Indian Air Force FT. Group B: Emami East Bengal, ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC, Rajasthan United, Indian Navy FT. Group C: NEROCA FC, TRAU, Hyderabad FC, Chennaiyin FC, Army Red FT. Group D: Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Sudeva Delhi FC, Army Green FT.

Venues A look at the venues

West Bengal, Assam, and Manipur are hosting the Durand Cup. The Durand Cup has changed its single-location format to a multi-city format for the first time. The stadiums which will host the matches are Salt Lake Stadium (Kolkata, West Bengal), Naihati Stadium (Naihati, West Bengal), Kishore Bharati Stadium (Kolkata, West Bengal), Khuman Lampak Stadium (Imphal, Manipur) and Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (Guwahati, Assam).

Trophies East Bengal, Mohun Bagan are the join-most successful teams

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are the join-most successful teams in the tournament. Both teams have won the trophy 16 times each. Mohun Bagan won the Durand Cup in 2000, while East Bengal won the same in 2002 and 2004. FC Goa won the previous edition of the Durand Cup, beating Mohammedan Sporting 1-0 in extra time. Edu Bedia scored the winner.