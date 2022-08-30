Sports

Asia Cup 2022, Afghanistan overcome sorry Bangladesh: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 30, 2022, 10:39 pm 2 min read

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh were beaten by Afghanistan in a crucial Group B match at the Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday. Opting to bat first, the Tigers were blown away, managing 127/7 in 20 overs. For Afghanistan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Rashid Khan did the damage. They took three wickets each. In response, the Afghans got past Bangladesh's total (131/3). Here are the details.

Match How did the match pan out?

The powerplay overs saw Bangladesh get rattled as they managed 28/3. Mujeeb was the chief architect, getting all three wickets. Afghanistan maintained the composure throughout as Bangladesh stuggled. Mosaddek Hossain was the top run-scorer 48*. In response, Afghanistan were off to a slow start as Bangladesh bowled well. However, Ibrahim Zadran and Najibullah Zadran batted well to take their side home.

Do you know? Mujeeb gets to 200 T20 wickets

Mujeeb ur Rahman finished with 3/16 from his four overs. He has raced to 43 T20I wickets for Afghanistan. Overall, the right-arm mystery spinner has surpassed 200 T20 wickets in his career (201).

Rashid Rashid Khan becomes second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is

Rashid took figures worth 3/22 from his four overs. He got the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, and Mahmudullah. The wrist-spinner has raced to 115 wickets in T20Is at an average of 13.73. He surpassed New Zealand pacer Tim Southee, who has 114 wickets under his belt. Rashid is only behind Shakib Al Hasan, who currently has 122 scalps.

Information Afghanistan improve the H2H record

At the Asia Cup, Afghanistan lead Bangladesh 3-1 overall. The previous 3 games were ODI matches. In overall T20Is, Afghanistan own a 6-3 lead over Bangladesh.

Information Afghanistan win both their matches, through to Super Four

Afghanistan are through to the Super Four stage of the 2022 Asia Cup. They beat Sri Lanka in the opener by eight wickets. And now, the win over Bangladesh sealed their progression. It's a do-or-die situation for SL and BAN next.

Stats Shakib, Mosaddek do well; Najibullah gets past 1,500 runs

Shakib has raced to 122 wickets now at 10.89. He claimed one wicket for just 13 runs from his four overs. Mosaddek scored 48* from 31 balls. He smashed four fours and a six. This is now his best score in T20Is. Najibullah Zadran scored 43* for Afghanistan. He has become the third Afghan batter with 1,500-plus runs (1,532).