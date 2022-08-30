Sports

2022 US Open, Iga Swiatek beats Jasmine Paolini: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 30, 2022, 09:52 pm 2 min read

Iga Swiatek beat Paolini in the first round (Photo credit: Twitter/@iga_swiatek)

Women's singles world number one Iga Swiatek got off to a winning start at the 2022 US Open. The Polish star beat Jasmine Paolini in straight sets to reach the second round of the Grand Slam event. Swiatek won the match 6-3, 6-0. Joining Swiatek in the second round was eighth seed Jessica Pegula, who beat Viktorija Golubic in straight sets (6-2, 6-2).

US Open US Open: 7-3 win-loss record for Swiatek

Swiatek made her US Open debut in 2019. She was ousted in the second round by Anastasija Sevastova in three sets. In 2020, Swiatek reached the third round before being beaten 4-6, 2-6, by Victoria Azarenka. Last year, she improved further, reaching the round of 16 where she lost against Belinda Bencic in a 6-7, 3-6 affair. Overall, she has a 7-3 win-loss record.

Information Key stats of the match

Both players served an ace each but Paolini made three double faults compared to Swiatek's none. Swiatek clocked a 57% win on the first serve. She converted seven out of nine break points.In total, she won 57 points.

Do you know? Swiatek attains these numbers

Swiatek has improved her career WTA meetings with Paolini to 2-0. Prior to this win, Swiatek beat Paolini in the round of 16 at 2018 Prague. Swiatek has also raced to a win-loss record of 51-7 in 2022.