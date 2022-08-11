Sports

Rafael Nadal could reclaim top spot (ATP Rankings): Here's how

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 11, 2022, 06:08 pm 2 min read

Nadal will play the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Spanish ace Rafael Nadal could reclaim the top spot in the ATP Rankings at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. The 36-year-old recently confirmed his plans to participate in the hard-court tournament, which would be his first since pulling out of Wimbledon semis. Nadal gave the confirmation regarding his return through an Instagram post. Here is how Nadal could be the numero uno.

In January, the Spaniard defied all odds to win the Australian Open.

He broke a tie with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in terms of Grand Slam titles.

Nadal then went to claim a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title.

Although injury marred his plight at Wimbledon, the 36-year-old was ruthless en route to the semi-finals.

He could finish the year as the top-ranked player.

Spot How can Nadal climb to the top?

Nadal has not appeared at the Western and Southern Open or the Cincinnati Masters since 2017. As per ATP, the Spaniard could climb to the top of the ATP Rankings if he wins the championship. However, this would not happen if the incumbent world number one, Daniil Medvedev, reach the quarter-finals in Cincinnati. Notably, the latter won the tournament in 2019.

Information Nadal won the Cincinnati Masters in 2013

Nadal has won the Cincinnati Masters just once. He defeated John Isner 7-6(8), 7-6(3) in the final to win the championship in 2013. Nadal has reached at least the quarter-finals on seven occasions. He has a win-loss record of 22-11 at the Masters 1000 event.

Form Nadal aims to extend his streak

Nadal has been on a roll in 2022, having won the Australian Open and the French Open. He would be vying for his fifth title of the season in Cincinnati. Nadal has an incredible record of 35-3 in the season. Furthermore, the Spaniard would aim to win his 36th Masters 1000 title. He is only behind Novak Djokovic, who owns 38 of them.

Information Nadal last held the top spot in 2020

Nadal first became the world number one in August 2008. He has spent a total of 209 weeks as the top-ranked player. Nadal last held the top spot in 2020. Notably, he is the only man to attain the top spot in three decades.