Rashid Khan becomes second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 30, 2022, 09:49 pm 2 min read

Rashid has 115 T20I wickets (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Afghanistan cricket team spinner Rashid Khan has become the second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. The right-arm spinner achieved the milestone while picking up three wickets versus Bangladesh in a crucial Group B match at the 2022 Asia Cup on Tuesday. Rashid claimed three wickets versus Bangladesh to restrict them to 127/7 in 20 overs. He has now surpassed Tim Southee in terms of T20I scalps.

Wickets Rashid has raced to 115 T20I wickets

Rashid took figures worth 3/22 from his four overs. He got the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, and Mahmudullah. The wrist-spinner has raced to 115 wickets in T20Is at an average of 13.73. He surpassed New Zealand pacer Tim Southee, who has 114 wickets under his belt. Rashid is only behind Shakib Al Hasan, who currently has 122 scalps.

Information Rashid's numbers versus Bangladesh

In 8 matches versus Bangladesh, Rashid has raced to 17 wickets at just 9.76. 11 of his wickets have come in neutral venues at an outstanding average of 6.45.

T20s Rashid has the second-highest number of wickets in T20s

Besides his feat in T20Is, Rashid is also the second-highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket. Overall, the 23-year-old has claimed 475 wickets at n average of under 18. He is only behind Dwayne Bravo in terms of wickets in the shortest format. Bravo has managed to claim a total of 604 wickets at 24.11. Rashid is the most successful spinner in T20s.

