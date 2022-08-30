Sports

Asia Cup 2022: Bangladesh manage 127/7 against Afghanistan

Aug 30, 2022

Mujeeb claimed three wickets in the PP overs (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh struggled to make the desired impact with the bat (127/7) against Afghanistan in a crucial Group B match at the Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday. Opting to bat first, the Tigers were blown away, being reduced to 28/4. Thereafter, they went on to manage a total in excess of 125. For Afghanistan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Rashid Khan did the damage.

PP overs Bangladesh rocked back by Mujeeb

The powerplay overs saw Bangladesh get rattled as they managed 28/3. Mujeeb was the chief architect, getting all three wickets. He bowled three overs and have away nine runs. Bangladeshi batters paid the price for some poor shots. Shakib Al Hasan started well but went for a big swing and the ball crashed his stumps. Naim and Anamul departed prior to that.

Information 200 T20 wickets for Mujeeb

Mujeeb ur Rahman finished with 3/16 from his four overs. He has raced to 43 T20I wickets for Afghanistan. Overall, the right-arm mystery spinner has surpassed 200 T20 wickets in his career (201).

Do you know? How did the middle overs pan out?

In the seventh over, Rashid Khan got the key wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim with a googly. Bangladesh lost another wicket as Afif Hossain was trapped LBW by Rashid. Overall, Bangladesh managed 59 runs for two wickets from overs 7-15. Mahmudullah and Mosaddek Hossain fought back.

Overs 16-20 Rashid gets the key wicket of Mahmudullah at the death

In the death overs (16-20), Rashid was instrumental, as he got the dangerous Mahumudullah. The wrist-spinner finished his spell with figures worth 3/22. He is now the second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. For the Tigers, Mosaddek led the charge. and finished on an unbeaten 48. His contribution helped Bangladesh get past 120. Bangladesh collected just 40 runs in the death overs.