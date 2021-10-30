T20 World Cup, Afghanistan vs Namibia: Preview, stats, and more

Published on Oct 30, 2021

Afghanistan and Namibia to lock horns on Sunday

Afghanistan will take on Namibia in the Super 12 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup on Sunday. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium will host the afternoon encounter. Namibia have won their last three games, including their opening match of the Super 12 stage. On the other hand, Afghanistan suffered a five-wicket defeat to Pakistan on Friday. Here is the match preview.

Information

Afghanistan and Namibia will clash for the first time (T20Is)

Afghanistan and Namibia will lock horns for the first time in T20 Internationals. Namibia have been the dark horse in their maiden main draw appearance at the T20 World Cup. The Gerhard Erasmus-led side lost to Sri Lanka but defeated Netherlands and Ireland to qualify.

Details

Here are the key details

The match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It will begin at 3:30 PM IST. The surface here assists everyone in phases. Five of the six games in the ongoing tournament have been won by the teams batting second. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Disney+ Hotstar.

Namibia

Namibia to bank on left-arm seamers

Namibia would want to extend their winning run. They have a couple of hostile left-arm seamers in the form of Ruben Trumpelmann and Jan Frylinck. The duo will pose a threat to Afghanistan batters. Probable XI: Craig Williams, Zane Green (wicket-keeper), Erasmus (captain), David Wiese, Michael van Lingen, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

Afghanistan

Will Afghanistan's top order bounce back?

Afghanistan's top order failed to deliver against Pakistan. Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib powered them to a challenging total. Besides, Afghanistan would want to make the most of their star-studded spin bowling attack, as has been the case. Probable XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wicket-keeper), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Milestones

Here are the important milestones

Rashid Khan recently became the fastest bowler to 100 T20I wickets. Rashid, who is the third-highest wicket-taker (101), can emulate second-placed Lasith Malinga (107). His compatriot Mohammad Nabi (73) could surpass Chris Jordan (74) and Ish Sodhi (75) on the tally. Besides, Mohammad Shahzad can become the first Afghanistan batter with 2,000 runs in T20Is. He presently owns 1,966 runs in the format.