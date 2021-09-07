Decoding stats of Carlos Alcaraz, the youngest US Open quarter-finalist

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 07, 2021, 12:24 pm

Here are the career stats of Carlos Alcaraz

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz has become the youngest quarter-finalist at the US Open in the Open Era. He overcame Peter Gojowczyk 5-7, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0. The 18-year-old had earlier stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas to register one of the biggest wins of his career. He became the youngest player to reach the fourth round at a Grand Slam since 1992. Here we decode his career stats.

A look at his run at the 2021 US Open

Alcaraz earned a straight-set victory over Cameron Norrie in the opening round. The former then defeated Arthur Rinderknech in straight sets. Thereafter, Alcaraz upset Tsitsipas and become the youngest man to defeat a Top 3 player at the US Open. The 18-year-old claimed his second five-set victory by beating Gojowczyk. Alcaraz will next face Felix Auger Aliassime in the quarter-final.

A look at his career stats

Alcaraz has a career win-loss record of 23-14. He is 8-3 at Grand Slams. Before the ongoing US Open, he hadn't gone past the third round (French Open) at the majors. He captured his maiden tour-level title in Umag, earlier this year. The Spaniard had defeated Richard Gasquet in the final. Alcaraz reached the third round at Roland Garros after defeating Nikoloz Basilashvili.

A special win against Tsitsipas

By defeating Tsitsipas at the US Open, Alcaraz became the youngest player to beat a Top 3 opponent at a Grand Slam since Michael Chang (17). The latter defeated Ivan Lendl (number one) and Stefan Edberg (number three) at Roland Garros (1989). Alcaraz is also the youngest player to reach a major fourth round since Andrei Medvedev (17) at the French Open in 1992.

Alcaraz won his maiden ATP title in Umag

Alcaraz has a win-loss record of 22-13 in the ongoing season. The teenager reached his maiden ATP final after defeating in Umag, defeating top seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Alcaraz won his maiden ATP title by beating Gasquet. With this, he became the youngest tour-level champion since Kei Nishikori (2008). He was also the youngest Spaniard to win an ATP title since Rafael Nadal (2004).

Here are his notable feats

Alcaraz won three titles at Challengers in 2020, including in Barcelona and Alicante. At 17, he became the youngest champion in consecutive weeks since ATP Challenger Tour was established (1978). A year later, Alcaraz achieved a career-high ranking of number 54. He also became the youngest player to reach the third round at a Grand Slam since Nadal (17) at the 2004 Australian Open.