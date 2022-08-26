Sports

ENG vs SA, 2nd Test: Stokes, Foakes hand hosts advantage

ENG vs SA, 2nd Test: Stokes, Foakes hand hosts advantage

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 27, 2022, 12:39 am 2 min read

Ben Foakes hammered his second Test century (Photo credit: Twitter/@The BarmyArmy)

Centuries from Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes helped England secure an important lead over South Africa in the ongoing second Test. Day 2 saw England resume on 111/3 before SA reduced them to 147/5. Thereafter, Stokes and Foakes added a solid stand to take the game in control. England declared on 415/9, gaining a lead of 264. SA are 23/0 at stumps.

Day 2 A solid day for the hosts

England lost Jonny Bairstow early on in the morning. The in-form batter departed for a 49-run effort. Zak Crawley, who showed tremendous grit yesterday, fell thereafter as England were reduced to 147/5. The duo of Stokes and Foakes took over to deflate the Proteas. Stokes was dismissed just after hitting a century. However, Foakes added crucial runs alongside Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson.

Stand A defiant partnership alongside Foakes

Stokes was defiant and added a crucial 173-run stand for the sixth wicket alongside Foakes. The latter played a patient innings. This stand has helped England take the game out of SA's hands. Stokes looked positive and smashed a terrific 103 from 163 balls. He hit six fours and three sixes. Foakes played the second fiddle in this stand.

Stokes 12th Test century for Stokes; 4th against SA

Stokes recorded his 12th Test century. He has also gotten past the 5,400-run mark in Tests (5,423). He has an average of 36.39. Notably, Stokes has surpassed former England star John Hobbs (5,410) in terms of Test runs. Stokes now has four tons versus South Africa in Tests, including a second one at home.

Foakes A memorable ton for Foakes

Ben Foakes consumed time and played the anchor role. His grit helped Stokes be more adventurous. Foakes also added two 40-plus stands alongside Broad and Robinson. His stay ensured England got past the 400-run mark. Foakes amassed his second Test century and a first versus SA. He has also gone past 700 Test runs. He remained unbeaten on 113.

Information Not a good day for the SA bowlers

SA bowlers started well, getting the two overnight batters. However, they fell flat against Stokes and Foakes. Several 'hit me' deliveries were on offer. Stokes dominated against the spinners and SA were also pretty much wasteful after getting the former after tea.